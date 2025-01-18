SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $112.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.28.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

