Burney Co. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 366,148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,885,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 134.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

