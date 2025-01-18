CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $97.01 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

