Burney Co. Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,758,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,265,000 after purchasing an additional 238,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

