Burney Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,611,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $627.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.