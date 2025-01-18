Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 54,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
