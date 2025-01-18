Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 54,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.