FY2029 Earnings Forecast for TVTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.94. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,765.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $527,262 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

