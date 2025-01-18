Zacks Research Comments on Ball’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE BALL opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

