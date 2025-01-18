BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $825.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $858.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $476.06 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

