YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Stock Price Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

YouGov Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

