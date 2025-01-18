FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ThredUp Issued By William Blair

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 674,852 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ThredUp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439.66. This trade represents a 99.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 45,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $43,835.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $52,488.64. This represents a 506.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 214,797 shares of company stock worth $264,905 and have sold 922,112 shares worth $1,840,991. 34.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

