FY2029 Earnings Forecast for Reddit Issued By B. Riley

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Reddit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reddit from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Reddit Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RDDT opened at $175.57 on Thursday. Reddit has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 56.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $2,704,885.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,214,850.06. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $1,583,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,735,305.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,023 shares of company stock valued at $34,118,355 in the last 90 days.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

