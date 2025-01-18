FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AAR Issued By KeyCorp

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.83 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,793 shares of company stock worth $12,184,346. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AAR by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

