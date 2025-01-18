Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.96%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

