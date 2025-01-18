Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,841 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $45,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -84.62%.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.