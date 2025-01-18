Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock worth $23,071,486 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

