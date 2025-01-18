Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Decreased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 4.4 %

MRVI opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.