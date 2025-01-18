Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,529 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.