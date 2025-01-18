Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.10 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

