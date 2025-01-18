Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,203.20. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,894 shares of company stock worth $317,139. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

RXRX opened at $6.53 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

