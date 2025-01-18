Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

