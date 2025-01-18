Wedmont Private Capital Sells 367 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.7 %

FCN opened at $190.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.