Wedmont Private Capital Sells 322 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $138.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

