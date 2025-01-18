Brookstone Capital Management Takes $492,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 over the last ninety days. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

