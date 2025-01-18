Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

