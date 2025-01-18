Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $67.20 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.