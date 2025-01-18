Brookstone Capital Management Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,793,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.