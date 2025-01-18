2,669 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,506 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,094,000 after buying an additional 33,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

