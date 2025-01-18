Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LE

About Lands’ End

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.