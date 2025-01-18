Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 279.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 143,781 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 135,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 229,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 322,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,687. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

