JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $74.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in KB Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

