Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 68,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $142,968,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total value of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

