Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.