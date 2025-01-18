Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $854.57 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,667,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216,385 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $854,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.