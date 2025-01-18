Analyzing ENI (NYSE:E) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and Riverdale Oil and Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $89.93 billion 0.54 $5.16 billion $1.67 17.34 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

ENI has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, meaning that its stock price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 2.76% 11.03% 4.16% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ENI and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 6 3 0 2.33 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

ENI currently has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Summary

ENI beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

