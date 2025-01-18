Craig Hallum Cuts Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target to $15.00

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

In other Silvaco Group news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.