Stifel Nicolaus Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $139.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.