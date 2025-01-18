Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

RSI stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,703,578 shares in the company, valued at $18,773,429.56. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,805. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,287 shares of company stock worth $11,632,978. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

