Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BROS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 39.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

