Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $2,153,011. Corporate insiders own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Schneider National by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.