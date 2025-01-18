Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MAT stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 38.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

