Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $14,819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

