Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 327,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 197,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

