Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.97. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

