Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $443.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Saia Stock Down 1.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $486.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.88. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,979,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 61.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

