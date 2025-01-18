Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

