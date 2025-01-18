Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after buying an additional 399,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

