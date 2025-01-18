Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

NYSE:SKX opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,350,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 287,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

