Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.5 %

NNI opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 34,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

