PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCH. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 201.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $219,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.